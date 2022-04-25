Garth Brooks Announces 2nd Date at Gillette…Plus Complete 2022 Concert List

Another show has been added to the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour. Saturday, May 21 has already been in the books, and now the night before Friday, May 20th will host the legendary country performer at Gillette Stadium.

Tickets for the new opening night concert will go on sale to the general public next Thursday, May 5th at 10 a.m. through the Ticketmaster website or by calling 877-654-2784. Currently, the two Gillette Stadium dates in Foxborough are the only scheduled New England dates on his 2022 tour.

Check out the list below for a list of concerts scheduled this year at venues in and around the Berkshires.

Concert Listing Updated 04/25/22

Tuesday 03/22/22 Bad Bunny-T.D. Garden – Boston

MAY

Wednesday 05/18/22 The Who - T.D. Garden – Boston

Thursday 05/28/22 The Who - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel NY

Friday 05/20/22 Garth Brooks – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough MA

Saturday 05/21/22 Garth Brooks – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough MA

JUNE

Thursday 06/02/22 Zac Brown Band – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Thursday 06/02/22 Tim McGraw – Xfinity Center – Hartford CT

Friday 06/03/22 Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Tuesday 06/07/22 Paul McCartney – Fenway Park - Boston MA

Wednesday 06/08/22 Paul McCartney – Fenway Park - Boston MA

Thursday 06/16/22 Doobie Bros with Michael McDonald -SPCA – Saratoga NY

Friday 06/17/22 Ringo Star and his All-Star Band – Tanglewood – Lenox MA

Saturday 06/18/22 Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams - Tanglewood – Lenox MA

Monday 06/20/22 Justin Bieber-T.D. Garden – Boston

Tuesday 06/21/21 Steely Dan and Steve Winwood – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Friday 06/22/21 Rod Stewart - SPCA – Saratoga NY

Sunday 06/26/22 Jack Johnson – Xfinity Center – Hartford CT

JULY

Sunday 07/03/22 James Taylor - Tanglewood – Lenox MA

Tuesday 07/12/22 Roger Waters-T.D. Garden – Boston

Friday 07/15/22 New Kids, Salt N Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue – TD Garden

Friday 07/15/22 Zac Brown Band – Fenway Park - Boston

Sunday 07/17/22 Chicago and Brian Wilson – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Sunday 07/17/22 Backstreet Boys – Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT

Monday 07/18 Janet Jackson – TD Garden – Boston ------------Cancelled

Tuesday 07/19/22 Foo Fighters – SPAC – Saratoga NY ---------Cancelled

Wednesday 07/20/22 Roger Waters-Times Union Center – Albany NY

Thursday 07/21/22 The Weekend with Doja Cat Gillette Stadium – Foxborough MA

Friday 07/22/22 Rod Stewart-Cheap Trick-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Saturday 07/23/22 Backstreet Boys – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Sunday 07/24/22 Steve Miller Band - SPCA – Saratoga NY

Wednesday 07/27/22 Elton John (Final Tour)-Gillette Stadium, MA

Thursday 07/28/22 Elton John (Final Tour)-Gillette Stadium, MA

Saturday 07/23/22 Back Street Boys-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Sunday 07/31/22 Matchbox 20-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

AUGUST

Friday 08/05/22 Shawn Mendes – TD Garden – Boston

Saturday 08/06/22 Shawn Mendes – TD Garden - Boston

Friday 08/05/22 Motley Crew, Def Lep, Poison, Joan Jett – Fenway Park - Boston

Friday 08/06/22 Motley Crew, Def Lep, Poison, Joan Jett – Fenway Park - Boston

Wednesday 08/07/21 Lady Gaga – Fenway Park

Sunday 08/14/22 Luke Bryan - SPCA – Saratoga NY

Wednesday 08/17/22 REO Speedwagon & Styx – SPAC – Saratoga NY

Friday 08/19/22 Lady Gaga – Fenway Park - Boston

Friday 08/19/22 Goo Goo Dolls-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Friday 08/26/22 Chris Stapleton - SPCA – Saratoga NY

Friday 08/26/22 Kenny Chesney – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough

Saturday 08/27/22 Kenny Chesney – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 09/03/22 Judy Collin and Richard Thompson - Tanglewood – Lenox MA

Sunday 09/04/22 Van Morrison – Tanglewood – Lenox MA

Wednesday 09/07/22 Sting - SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY

Wednesday 09/07/22 My Chemical Romance – TD Garden – Boston

Thursday 09/08/22 Aerosmith – Fenway Park - Boston

Saturday 09/10/22 Red Hot Chili Peppers – Fenway Park

Wednesday 09/14/22 Shinedown - SPCA – Saratoga NY

OCTOBER

Monday 10/03/22 The Killers – TD Garden – Boston

Friday 10/21/22 Brandi Carlile – TD Garden – Boston

