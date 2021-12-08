Gas Prices Dropping…Where to Gas Up and Save in the Berkshires…
Gas prices are beginning to come down according to the prices listed today on the GasBuddy website. In many cases, the price has dropped as much as 10-cents since late last month.
According to AAA the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.34. Today in Massachusetts the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.40 according to AAA.
According to GasBuddy there are a number of gas stations selling the go-juice for $3.39 per gallon in Pittsfield. They include Cumberland Farms on 1st Street, the Sunoco on Center Street, the Shell station on Tyler. You can actually save a few more cents at the Shell station on South Street that is selling gas for $3.35 according to GasBuddy. A bit further south you can also get gas today for $3.35 at the Mobil station in Lenox.
In North Adams, gas prices have also dropped around 10-cents since November. A number of stations are offering gas today at $3.33 per gallon. The Sunoco on Ashland, the Cumberland Farms on Union and Ashland, with the Cumbies on Curran Hwy a penny cheaper at $3.32 according to GasBuddy.
So, when tooling around the Berkshires it’s always a good idea to check the GasBuddy App to see where you can save a couple of cents that will quickly turn into dollars.
According to GasBuddy on Wednesday, December 8, 2021…
Pittsfield Mobil – $3.29 460 South Main, Pittsfield
North Adams Cumberland Farms $3.32 1366 Curran Hwy, North Adams
Adams Mobile $3.39 160 Howland Ave, Adams
Williamstown Sunoco $3.39 364 Main Street, Williamstown
Lee Mobile – $3.45 1140 Pleasant Street, Lee
Great Barrington Mobile - $3.49 695 South Main Street
The prices listed here are subject to change since the posting of this article.
