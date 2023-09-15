How Many Gallons of Gas Can You Legally Transport in Massachusetts?

One thing that annoys me is when I'm mowing my lawn and then after I run out of gas, I go to refill the tank and my gas container is empty. Of course, it's a small thing but that really bugs me because in order for me to finish the job I have to grab the container hop in the car, and go to the gas station and fill the gas can so I continue to the task at hand. Luckily, this doesn't happen too often but it has happened to me two or three times over the past 10 years or so.

Get our free mobile app

I have a five-gallon gas container which lasts me for a good part of the summer when I fill it up but it got me wondering if there is a limit to how many gallons of gas I can fill if I were to bring multiple containers to the gas station. Not that I would fill up multiples because that would be just a waste of money as I would never use it all before lawnmowing season ends but I was still curious.

How Many Gallons of Gas Can You Transport in Massachusetts?

Legally, if I wanted to fill multiple containers with gas I could but there is a limit which is mainly due to transportation reasons. According to the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, 21 gallons is the limit. Here are some more details on that.

Gasoline or other flammable petroleum product may be transported without a permit in any open vehicle or in a compartment of a closed vehicle separated from the passengers, in total quantity not to exceed 21 gallons, provided such flammable liquid is contained in approved containers with no individual container ...

As you can see this 21-gallon limit is for those who do not have a permit. In addition, Mass.gov offers some safety tips when it comes to transporting gasoline including the following:

Store gas containers in a secure place, away from living areas. Use a locked shed or detached garage.

Keep gas away from ignition sources like pilot lights.

Keep gasoline away from heat, sparks, and flames. A spark or lit cigarette is enough to light gas fumes that linger on clothing.

Keep gasoline away from children. Children aged 10 to 14 are more likely to get in trouble with gasoline and suffer burns than people of other ages.

You can view the entire list of safety tips by going here.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State