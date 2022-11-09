“Gateway To Pittsfield” Property Up For Auction November 10th

Hey, Berkshire County residents! Are you looking to buy some land and/or property for(hopefully) a great price? Here's some news: A 10-acre property on outer West Housatonic Street in Pittsfield is going up for auction on Thursday, November 10th.

That's right. According to a media statement from the City of Pittsfield and the Mayor's Office, an open house will be held from 11 a.m. - noon tomorrow followed by an auction. This will all be held onsite at the property, 1685 West Housatonic Street.

The Zekos Group, based in Shrewsbury, will be conducting the auction on behalf of the city of Pittsfield. The West Housatonic St. location is a 10-acre site that has been zoned for both commercial and industrial uses.

The site features a 30,000-square-foot-building that comes complete with warehouse and retail space. The site is located on Route 20 near the junction of Route 41 serving as a gateway to the city of Pittsfield.

The Zekos Group says the site will make a great investment opportunity and it features a paved parking area, public water and sewer, plus offers room for expansion if one wishes.

Keep in mind if you're the winning bidder you'll be required to pay a $10,000 deposit on the day of the auction plus an additional deposit of $10,000 within 24 hours. For more pictures of the property and more information about the site, visit the Zekos Group website here.

