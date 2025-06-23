Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to exploring art, culture, and nature. The Bay State is a very welcoming no matter your background, beliefs, or sexual orientation. It's hard to believe that it has been over 20 years since same-sex marriage became legal in Massachusetts. Massachusetts was the first state to legalize same-sex marriages. With that in mind, it's not a surprise that Massachusetts is a top destination for gay culture and lifestyle. We take pride in being a gay-friendly state, and what better month to celebrate than June?

Massachusetts is Home to the Second Gayest City in America

One gay-friendly destination that many people like to visit, vacation, and explore is Provincetown at the tip of Cape Cod. According to Nomadic Boys, Provincetown ranks #2 for gayest cities in America. Here's an excerpt from the website's review of Provincetown.

When you visit Provincetown, you’ll be able to step into the oldest gay bar in the entire United States. As for events, don’t let this small town fool you. They have quite a few gay extravaganzas under their belt, from the Gays for Patsy western dance to the double whammy of Bear Week and Girl Splash hitting their beaches in July. Even Provincetown Pride astounds with the global rainbow laser light show from renowned artist, Yvette Mattern, and many drag-forward dance parties.

It's Been Stated That Provincetown is the Gayest Town on the East Coast

Nomadic Boys is not the only website that holds Provincetown in high regard as a top destination for gay tourism. Movoto ranks Provincetown as the best town in Massachusetts for LGBT families. In addition, Conde Nast Traveler named Provincetown the gayest town on the East Coast, stating that it is "the undisputed LGBTQ stronghold of the East Coast."

When planning your next vacation, if you are looking for a gay-friendly destination on the East Coast, look no further than Provincetown; you won't be disappointed. You can check out everything Provincetown has to offer from a tourism standpoint by going here.

