GB Awards $185,000 in CIF from Cannabis Revenue

As a noted in a media release, the Town of Great Barrington is distributing $185,000 in Community Impact Funds, a local revenue benefit from local cannabis sales, to five community-based organizations.

The awardees are:

Berkshire Hills Regional School District: $80,000

Railroad Street Youth Project: $50,000

Berkshire South Regional Community Center: $25,000

Volunteers in Medicine: $20,000

Construct: $10,000

The funds are distributed as part of the state’s Community Impact Fund program (CIF). The CIF allows cities and towns to levy a portion of annual cannabis sales revenue for distribution in their communities to help mitigate the negative impacts of the cannabis industry. The awards reflect revenue from 2019, during which Theory Wellness opened its shop in town.

“This is our first distribution of Community Impact Funds, and these Great Barrington-based organizations – and the people they serve -- have excellent standing as beneficiaries,” said Town Manager Mark Pruhenski.

He noted that Theory Wellness opened in January 2019, halfway through town’s fiscal year. He said the town will have even more funding available next year, which will reflect a full year of operations for the shop on Stockbridge Road. A few other shops have opened, or will open shortly, during this current 2021 fiscal year.

The awardees were selected based on recommendations from the town’s Community Impact Fund Committee. Pruhenski extended his thanks to the group’s review of many applications in recent weeks, and he predicted more organizations will benefit in 2021 as impact revenues will be more robust.

The recipients must report back to the town in September 2021 on how the funds were expended, and how many residents were served.

The Community Impact Fund program will continue annually as long as cannabis-related businesses are operating within town borders.