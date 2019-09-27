GB Begins Enforcement of State’s Ban on Vaping Products

From the Town of Great Barrington

The Town of Great Barrington will conduct compliance inspections to ensure that merchants are adhering to the state’s temporary ban on the sale of vaping products. The ban also includes the sale of cannabis vaping products.

Approximately a dozen town merchants are licensed to sell tobacco and cannabis vaping products in town, and each has been directly notified by the town Board of Health.

The town’s action complies with Gov. Charlie Baker’s Sept. 24 statewide ban on the sale of all vaping products. Baker declared “a public health emergency” after nationwide reports of hundreds of serious lung ailments and at least seven deaths attributable to vaping.

The Great Barrington Police Department and Board of Health are authorized to ensure compliance by retailers. The ban is effective immediately for four months and may be extended beyond Jan. 25, 2020.

Products now prohibited from sale include:

-Flavored and non-flavored vaping products and products used to vape THC or other cannabis product.

-Vape products or any other product intended for inhalation, regardless of nicotine content, whether for one-time use or reusable, that relies on vaporization or aerosolization, including but not limited to e-cigarettes, e-cigars, e-pipes, vape pens, hookah pens;

-Any other similar devices that rely on vaporization or aerosolization;

-Any component, part or accessory of these products or devices defined, even if sold separately.

Failure to comply with this order may result in fines, seizure of vape products or other penalties. You can get more information by going here.

“Vaping is a public health crisis and it is imperative that we understand its impact at both the individual and overall healthcare system level,” said Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.

As some people rely on vaping products to help with smoking cessation, Massachusetts residents can now receive free nicotine replacement products (such as Nicorette gum or nicotine patches) through their insurance programs without a prior prescription.

The Massachusetts Smoker’s Helpline has expanded staffing and outreach resources to assist residents. The free and confidential hotline can be reached at 1-800-QUIT-NOW, or go here.