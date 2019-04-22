GB Candidates Forum Details

A forum for all candidates in Great Barrington will be held Wednesday, May 1, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Claire Teague Senior Center at 917 South Main St.

Forum moderator will be Ken Knox of West Stockbridge. He is assistant professor of mathematics at Bard College of Simon's Rock. Until this month, he had resided in Egremont and was chairman of the Southern Berkshire Regional School Committee. He has resigned from that committee.

Three contests are on the ballot for the May 14 town elections.

Vying for two seats on the Selectboard are incumbents Steve Bannon and Dan Bailly and challenger Leigh Davis.

Walter Atwood III, Meredith O'Connor and incumbent Tom Blauvelt seek two seats on the Finance Committee. Incumbent Karen Smith and Eileen Mooney seek the one seat on the Housing Authority.

The forum is sponsored by THE NEWSletter and the Democratic and Republican town committees.