GB Construction Update

Here's the Great Barrington Downtown Construction Update for the week of March 18

Contractors will be working on Church Street and School Street, installing draining structures. Parking along these streets will be affected, and motorists and pedestrians are asked to use caution when traveling these areas.

Work will be performed from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All inquiries can be directed to the Town's Department of Public Works at (413) 528-0867, or email svandeusen@townofgb.org