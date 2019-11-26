GB Cultural District Hosts Fair Saturday

From The Town of Great Barrington

Great Barrington venues will host multiple events on Saturday, Nov. 30, as part of Fair Saturday, a global cultural festival with a social impact.

Scheduled events include the traditional annual screening of “Wizard of Oz” at Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, a Berkshires Jazz performance at Saint Daly Trio PhotoJames Place (pictured at right), an evening exhibition of Robert Wilkins’ oil paintings at Evergreen Fine American Crafts, and a “flash mob reading” of the children’s book Frog Belly Rat Bone along Main Street at noon.

Each event will include information about a local charitable cause and opportunities for attendees to contribute to the cause.

“Organizations involved with our Cultural District were eager to participate,” said Great Barrington Selectboard member and Downtown Great Barrington Cultural District Co-Chair Ed Abrahams. “Area residents will benefit from experiencing the rich cultural offerings of our town, as well as from learning more about vital non-profit organizations impacting our region.”

Originally conceived and presented in Bilboa, Spain in 2014, the Fair Saturday movement has expanded to become a global movement in which thousands of artists and performers dedicate the last Saturday of November (the day after Black Friday) to support social causes of their choice. The initiative has grown yearly, and in 2019 the Massachusetts Cultural Council facilitated the designation of our commonwealth as the first official statewide hub in the U.S.

Ten municipalities across Massachusetts currently have event listings on the Fair Saturday website, including Williamstown and Great Barrington in Berkshire County. Other participating regions include Atlanta, Georgia, the nation of Scotland, and multiple major cities in Europe.

You can get more information about attending a Fair Saturday event, by going here , or the Downtown Great Barrington Cultural District Facebook page.

For more information please contact:

Christopher Rembold, AICP

Assistant Town Manager/Director of Planning and Community Development

(413) 528–1619 x103