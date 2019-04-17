GB Downtown Construction Update: Week of Apr. 22

From The Town of Great Barrington

During the week of Apr. 22, ongoing construction in the downtown area will shift to lower Bridge Street, beginning near the river and working uphill toward Main Street.

The street should remain open to traffic, but there may be limited times when detours are necessary. Some work will begin early, at 6:00 a.m. to minimize traffic disruptions.

Contractors will also be working on sidewalks on Church and School Streets. Curbing work will begin on Elm Street.

All inquiries can be directed to the Town’s Department of Public Works at (413) 528-0867, or via email to svandeusen@townofgb.org.