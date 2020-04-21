GB Fire Dept. to Host Blood Drive

Here's something you can do to make a positive difference in the community during these challenging times.

Coming up this Thursday, Apr. 23, the Great Barrington Fire Department in conjunction with Berkshire Health Systems will be holding a blood drive in the rear parking lot of the fire station on State Road from 9am - 2:30pm.

With the pandemic taking place and many businesses currently closed, there's no question that the need for blood is extremely high.

All the blood stays in Berkshire County which means you are helping family, friends, and neighbors. The fire department asks you to consider making a donation this Thursday.

To sign up, call: (413) 447-2597 ext. 2 or email: camuso@bhs1.org

A reminder to eat a well-balanced meal and drink plenty of water before arriving to donate.

Your donation is greatly appreciated.