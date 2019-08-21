GB: Growing Facility on Agenda of Two Selectboard Meetings

From The Town of Great Barrington

The Great Barrington Selectboard will discuss and vote on matters related to a proposed marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facility by Fulcrum Enterprises LLC at 22 VanDeusenville Road in Housatonic in a two-step process.

A Host Community Agreement will be reviewed Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. This agreement does not give the applicant approval for cultivation and manufacturing, it simply identifies the terms and conditions between the town and the applicant if a permit to operate is approved by the town and the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.

An application for a Special Permit to operate on a 5.78-acre parcel located in an Industrial Zoning District will be reviewed at an advertised public hearing scheduled for Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. This meeting is an opportunity for abutters and residents to hear a formal proposal and speak on the application.

Both meetings are at Town Hall. All are welcome to attend.