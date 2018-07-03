In the final game of the Great Barrington Little League Founders Day Tournament Aberdale's defeated Berkshire Orthopedic Association 7-2.

Aberdale's put the first run on the board after a single by Simon Fife, followed by a hard hit double by Nathan TenBroeck. Aberdale's struck again in the third with Eli Burch reaching first and Carter Lotz and Simon Fife hitting singles to drive in two more runs. Cody Campbell added a double to end his season with at least one hit in every game this year. Khalil Carlson added a single while Shaun Frank and Jay Howard also reached base. Khalil Carlson pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts to give Aberdale's the win.

For Berkshire Orthopedic Association, Owen Wade and Hayden Cutlip pitched a great game with 8 strikeouts. Grayson Beacco had two singles and scored. Owen Wade, Sam StPeter, Garrett Curtin and Parker Smith all contributed hits for Team BOA.