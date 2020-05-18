GB: Motorcyclist Talented at Breaking Laws

After receiving many complaints of vehicles, particularly motorcycles, speeding on Van Deusenville Road, police stepped up radar patrols.

In a press release from the Great Barrington Police Department to WSBS it was reported that on May 14 at 9:00 p.m. Officer Joseph O’Brien while running radar on the street stopped a white Kawasaki motorcycle for doing 57 miles per hour in a 35 mph speed zone. O’Brien pulled the motorcycle over and identified Jordan Stuber, age 23 of Housatonic, as the operator.

Stuber told the officer he did not have a registration and the plates were from another vehicle. The Connecticut plates came back to a black Suzuki. A check of his license also showed him to be suspended. Officer O’Brien issued Stuber a citation for attaching plates, speeding and operating after suspension of his license. He will appear at a later date in court.