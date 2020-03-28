From the Town of Great Barrington

Great Barrington, Mass. - Individual members of the Selectboard and the Town Manager urge local property owners to seek relief from mortgage lenders and pass that relief on to both business owners and residential tenants throughout the Town. “With many businesses currently shuttered and employers being significantly impacted by this recent COVID-19 public health emergency, we need to be working together as a community to help each other in this time of need” said Stephen Bannon, Chairman of the Selectboard.

The Town is also looking to model similar offers to taxpayers in the coming weeks and months and will be discussing the possibility of delaying tax and license deadlines by an additional 30 days, once approval is granted from the State. The Town will provide more updates on these and other similar actions shortly.

For questions, please contact the office of the Selectboard/Town Manager at 413-528-1619