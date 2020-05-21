GB Partially Reopens Town Parks

A press release sent to WSBS from the Town of Great Barrington states as the state gradually eases its shutdown in coming weeks, town parks are reopening for passive recreation but playground equipment remains off limits for now. Lake Mansfield will also be open but no swimming is allowed at this time.

Park visitors are reminded that individuals and family groups must remain six feet away from others, face coverings are required for anyone over age 2 when social distancing isn't possible, and frequent hand-washing is encouraged before and after park visits, and during visits, as feasible.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we do need more time to devise plans for maintaining playground equipment and managing wider use of park spaces,” said Mark Pruhenski, town manager. “But as the weather gets warmer, we want to see people enjoying our parks, while following our guidelines, for walking, biking, hiking and picnics.”

"We are asking the townspeople to act in a manner that keeps them safe, as well as others," said Parks and Recreation Chair Karen Smith.

The town closed access to parks in mid-April due to concerns over users not adhering to social distance requirements. With the state’s reopening plan now unfolding, the town is working to gradually reopen most parks while adjusting to state guidelines.

This partial reopening of parks applies to Giggle Park/Town Hall, the Skate Park on Bridge Street, Lake Mansfield Park and the Housatonic School Park, to name a few.

For questions, please contact the office of the Selectboard/Town Manager at 413-528-1619 ext. 2.