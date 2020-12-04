GB Police Awarded Traffic Enforcement Grant

Great Barrington Police announced in a press release that the department was awarded a $11,955 grant from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s (EOPSS) Office of Grants and Research (OGR) to increase the number of traffic enforcement patrols.

Funding will cover five traffic enforcement campaigns in December, May, April and two next summer. Emphasis will be on impaired driving, distracted driving and speeding.

The department recently purchased a new speed trailer which is being used to gather statistics to help determine times and locations where grant patrols will do the most good. With three bridges under repair, more and more traffic is being diverted to residential neighborhoods and police are addressing that.

The grant also covers training for an accident reconstructionist, which requires six weeks of rigorous classroom and field study. Upon completion, the officer can present evidence and testify in court as an expert in accidents involving serious and fatal injuries.

About the Great Barrington Police Department

The Police Department enhances the quality of life in the Town of Great Barrington by complying with best practices in law enforcement, including accountability of its employees, and by developing partnerships with the community and the other entities of government in a manner that promotes preservation of life and property, maintains peaceful public order, controls and expedites traffic, provides a safe environment, works with youth and tourists, assures timely response to victims of crime, fosters close cooperation with neighboring law enforcement agencies and assures the enforcement of law with respect for human dignity.

(information sent to WSBS from the Great Barrington Police Department for online and on-air use, image taken from Great Barrington Police Department's Facebook page)