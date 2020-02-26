GB Police Department Awarded Re-Accreditation Status

On Feb. 4, 2020, the Great Barrington Police Department received state re-accreditation from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.

Accreditation is a self-initiated evaluation process by which police departments strive to meet and maintain standards that have been established for the profession, by the profession. These carefully selected standards reflect critical areas of police management, operations, and technical support activities. They cover areas such as policy development, emergency response planning, training, communications, property and evidence handling, use of force, vehicular pursuit, prisoner transportation and holding facilities. The program not only sets standards for the law enforcement profession, but also for the delivery of police services to citizens of the commonwealth.

“Achieving Accreditation from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission is a very significant accomplishment and a recognition highly regarded by the law enforcement community,” said Donna Taylor Mooers, the Commission’s Executive Director.”

Under the leadership of Chief Walsh, the Great Barrington Police Department was assessed in October by a team of Commission-appointed assessors. The Assessment Team found the Department to be in compliance with all applicable standards for Accreditation; 326 standards with 3 years of proof of compliance.

“Going through the process requires intense self-scrutiny, and ultimately provides a quality assurance review of the agency,” said Mooers.

The Commission offers two program awards: Certification and Accreditation, with Accreditation being the higher of the two. Accreditation has been granted for a period of three years. Participation in the program is strictly voluntary.

Great Barrington Selectboard offered congratulations to the Great Barrington Police Department on this "milestone achievement" at the Board of Selectmen meeting on Monday, Feb. 24.

Massachusetts is one of 28 states that offer an accreditation process for its police departments.

Mooers added, “Police Certification and Accreditation serve to reassure the general public that the law enforcement profession is trained, prepared and ready to handle routine calls for service including large scale emergencies. Agency preparedness begins with having a current written directive system that incorporates best practices into agency policies and operational plans.

(press release sent to WSBS from the Great Barrington Police Department for online and on-air use, article image taken from Great Barrington Police Department's Facebook page)