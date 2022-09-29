Want to Join Law Enforcement Here in the Berkshires? Deadline is Fast Approaching

If you have the desire or ever thought about what it would be like to join the police force, you have an opportunity to take an entrance exam in October with the Great Barrington Police Department but you better hurry as the registration date to sign up for the exam is approaching quickly. We recently spoke with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti, and here's what Paul had to say about the entrance exam process:

We're in the final push here to our first entry-level police exam outside of civil service. We're really excited about that. The deadline for signing up for the exam is September 30 at 9 am. It's the last time you can sign up for the exam. The exam is going to be held on October 8, it's a Saturday morning, at 9 am at the Great Barrington Fire House. If they go on our website they can find the link to sign up for the exam and there is a small fee associated with it. It's going to be proctored by an outside company and I encourage anybody who has ever been interested in law enforcement to take our exam. The results of the test will be good for a few years. So, we have some openings, we're going to be hiring soon so get out there and take the exam.

Get our free mobile app

The fee that Paul alluded to is $100.00 and you can sign up for the exam by going here. Don't snooze on this opportunity. If you want to be in law enforcement, now is the time to sign up, and good luck.