GB Postpones Annual Town Meeting Until Late June

The Selectboard has voted to postpone the annual town meeting and election until late June, anticipating that social distancing guidelines to reduce COVID-19 virus risks will be relaxed by early summer.

The annual town meeting will be held over two dates: Monday, June 22 and Thursday, June 25, at 6 p.m. both nights, at Monument Mountain Regional High School.

The annual town election will take place Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., at the Great Barrington Fire Station and the Housatonic Community Center

The last date to register to vote for this town meeting and election is Friday, June 12. Residents can register online, mail in a voter registration form, or on Friday, June 12, residents can register in person at Town Hall from 2-4 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.

Early voting, normally not available for municipal elections, is allowed this year by Gov. Charlie Baker. Absentee voting is also permitted as usual.

Absentee and early voting applications must be submitted to the Town Clerk’s office no later than June 29 at noon. The ballots must be returned no later than June 30 at 6 p.m. to the Town Hall’s outdoor ballot drop box, or mailed to the Clerk’s office.

For absentee or early voting applications, contact Town Clerk Jennifer Messina, jmessina@townofgb.org, or call (413) 528-1619 ext. 3.

Both applications are available at the Town of Great Barrington website. Early voting applications can also be downloaded here; absentee ballot applications can be downloaded here.

At A Glance:

Friday, June 12 Deadline for voter registration for the Great Barrington Annual Town Meeting/Election

Monday, June 22, 6 p.m. Annual Town Meeting (one of two meetings), Monument Mountain Regional High School

Thursday, June 25, 6 p.m. Annual Town Meeting (second of two meetings), Monument Mountain Regional High School.

Monday, June 29, 12 noon Deadline for submitting early or absentee ballot applications.

Tuesday, June 30 Annual Town Election, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30, Absentee and early ballots must be returned to Town Hall by 6 p.m.

(press release sent to WSBS from the Town of Great Barrington for online and on-air use)