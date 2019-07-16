GB Rudolf Steiner School Gets a New Name

Great Barrington Rudolf Steiner School Board of Directors and Council of Teachers announced on July 15 that the school’s official name will become Berkshire Waldorf School as of Sept. 1.

“Since the school’s founding in 1971, dedicated teachers, trustees, administrators, staff and families have worked faithfully to nurture and grow this school,” commented Board President Chris Lee. “The school’s new name marks the next step in the growth process, reflecting what the school has become: a thriving Waldorf school providing families from all over the Berkshire region with an effective alternative education.”

As many families continue to relocate to the Berkshires from across the globe, and commute from three states (NY, CT, MA) to take advantage of the school’s experiential, individually-paced and immersive learning opportunities for their children, the geographic diversity of the school’s student body reflects this sea-change. Clearly the reach of Berkshire Waldorf School is well beyond the Great Barrington, MA, campus.

The new name reflects this strong identity, a Waldorf school in the heart of the Berkshires. It also places the school squarely within the larger Waldorf educational movement, the fastest-growing independent school movement worldwide. And it allows prospective families looking for a vibrant and progressive school community located at the crossroads of nature and culture to find the school with ease.

Berkshire Waldorf School’s new director, Dr. Sue Das, whose administration coincides with the school name change, is optimistic about the growth and transformation of the school. Equipped with extensive practical and pedagogical training in teacher education and literacy that spans over three decades and across multiple continents, Dr. Das is eager to begin the school year with a vision of “building bridges.” In her own words, “The time is ripe for Berkshire Waldorf School to add some bold colors on the canvas—new meaningful initiatives which are child-centric and allow every student to flourish at their own pace, in order to become valuable and thoughtful contributors to the world. This is what sets us apart, and we are more than ever committed to writing a 21st century Waldorf narrative.”

