GB Selectboard To Discuss Marijuana Related Topics

The Great Barrington Selectboard will hold a Public Forum on Wednesday Jan. 22 at the Town Hall at 6:00 PM to hear from residents on two marijuana related topics. Discussion will focus on whether or not to propose zoning articles that would limit the number of retail marijuana establishments in town, and/or prohibit new retail marijuana establishments in the downtown business district.

This discussion is being held in preparation for Great Barrington's annual town meeting. Questions can be directed to the office of the Selectboard and Town Manager at 413.528.1619 x 2.