GB Town Clerk Appointment

Jennifer Messina has been appointed to the position of Town Clerk, filling the post vacated last month by Marie Ryan.

Messina, an employee since 2008, is currently serving as the Assistant Council on Aging Director and will begin her new position shortly. The details of her exact start date have yet to be worked out.

Town Manager Mark Pruhenski selected Messina from a pool of 14 applicants and announced the appointment to staff this week. In a statement Pruhenski said “Jenn has over a decade of municipal experience and is a valued team player. We’re very much looking forward to her return to town hall. I’m certain she’ll be able to transition smoothly into this position within a few weeks”.

Messina, who will begin her position soon, said, "I'm looking forward to my new role within the Town and continuing to serve the residents of Great Barrington".

The responsibilities of this position include the oversight of elections and voter registration, and management of vital records. The Town Clerk also serves as the Records Access Officer and website manager, overseeing an assistant and several volunteers during elections and town meetings.

