GB Town Election: Nomination Papers Due Mar. 23

Great Barrington town residents interested in running for election or reelection to a town office have until Mar. 19 to take out nomination papers. Papers must be returned no later than Mar. 23 to the Town Clerk’s office.

This year’s Annual Town Election is Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

The following positions are up for election this spring, number of openings and term limits:

Moderator (1) 1 year

Selectboard, (2) 3 years

Board of Health (1) 3 years

Constable, (2) 3 years

Finance Committee (2) 3 years

Housing Authority (1) 2 years, (1) 4 years

Library Trustees (2) 3 years

Planning Board (1) 3 years

Zoning Board of Appeals (2) 3 years

The last day to register to vote in the May 11, 2021 election is Apr. 21 at 8 p.m. Nominees wishing to withdraw papers must do so by Apr. 8.

To pick up or drop off nomination papers, please contact the Town Clerk’s office, (413) 528-1619 ext. 2100 to arrange an appointment. Town Hall is currently closed to indoor visitors.

