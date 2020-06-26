GB’s Annual Town Election: Full Details for Voters

From The Town of Great Barrington

The Annual Town Election is Tuesday, Jun. 30, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. at the town’s two voting locations.

View the ballot here.

Voters residing in Precincts A, C and D vote at the Great Barrington Fire Department. Precinct B residents vote at the Housatonic Community Center.

Voters are reminded to observe social distance guidelines: wear a mask and keep a six-foot distance as feasible in voting locations.

Residents who have received ballots for early or absentee voting must return their completed ballot to Town Hall by mail, or deposit it in the Town Hall outdoor drop box, or return it directly to the Town Clerk’s office no later than 6 p.m. on Election Day.

This year’s election ballot, in which all candidates are running unopposed, also includes a ballot question seeking voter approval for debt exclusion to allow for Proposition 2-1/2 debt exclusion override for capital improvements to Town Hall and Ramsdell libraries. This question requires a two-thirds majority vote.

Any resident still seeking an absentee or early voting ballot must file an application with the Town Clerk no later than noon, Monday, Jun. 29. For an application, email the Town Clerk, jmessina@townofgb.org or call (413) 528-1619 ext 3. However, due to postal service delays, voters are urged not to wait until Monday, Jun. 29 to request ballot applications.