GB’s Overnight Winter Parking Ban in Effect Soon

From the Town of Great Barrington

The town's ban on overnight street parking goes into effect Nov. 1, from 1 a.m.-6 a.m., and remains in effect through March 31, 2020. The ban applies to all streets in Great Barrington.

The overnight parking ban ensures safe passage for plows during storms. Violators will be ticketed and cars parked on the street during these hours will be towed.

Overnight parking is permitted in several downtown parking lots, including the Town Hall lot, Railroad Street's upper lot, the Castle Street lot and at the Mason Library. Signs will be installed in these areas indicating that overnight parking is allowed.