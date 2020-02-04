GENIUS: Pregnant Mom Uses Nerf Gun to Keep Sleepy Husband Awake

This is genius. Fox News reports that a pregnant mom in Wisconsin brought a Nerf gun to the hospital to keep her husband awake when help is needed.

Samantha Mravik-Miller explained in a Facebook post that has since gone viral how her "Mom hack level 1,000" does just the trick for sleeping dads.

Mravik-Miller decided to step things up to Nerf gun status after her experience previously in the hospital with her now almost six-year-old son. During that stay her husband slept through their son crying three nights in a row. Mravik-Miller told Fox, “I had lost my voice due to being on oxygen and one of the nights my call button was also out of reach, I remember having to throw an empty water bottle at him to try and wake him up to help me get our crying baby.”

Mravik-Miller made sure that was not going to happen this time around. Since she's a mom of now three boys, she says Nerf guns are everywhere around their house. It was easy for her to just grab one and throw it in her bag just in case. Mravik-Miller's husband must have learned his lesson though as she's proud to report she never had to use it.