It has been quite a while since I featured Nicki Kris on my radio show. The Raleigh, North Carolina based singer-songwriter has been a musical fixture for the past decade and her singing savvy has captivated audiences worldwide. She is an empowered female vocal talent with a mission to entertain in the best possible way. Nicki has also been featured on the official ballot in numerous categories for the Grammy Awards.

Her vocals are best described as diva essence as she has been paralleled to such artists including Pink, Adele, Pat Benatar and Stevie Nicks and her fresh, modern approach to writing songs has been recognized with acclaim and recognition from her fellow peers.

Nicki has been instrumental in being a champion for women in the music and entertainment genre. She also displays her talents as the popular and witty host of "Mixing It With Nicki Kris" which airs nationally on the SIM Radio Network and is the founder of Sisters in Music which promotes and encourages educational opportunities, collaborative musical accomplishments and performances as her efforts serve as a vehicle for women to raise awareness and nationwide funding for various female focused charities.

Tune in to a special Saturday Morning Chat on WSBS as we introduce you to this musical sensation. Due to my monthly show with Lisa Z, Nicki will check in a little earlier at 10:05 am, immediately following The Trading Post on YOUR Home Town Station. You can connect with Nicki on her Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram. Check out her web site for updates and information on future events.

Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM. Listen LIVE on-line by going here and while you are on our web site, click the LISTEN tab and scroll down to either WSBS on Google Home OR WSBS on Alexa for step-by-step instructions to enable your Smart Speaker device. Download the FREE WSBS app at your local app store OR Google Play to your tablet, Smart Phone OR mobile device and take us along wherever you GO: Remember:

"WE ARE PORTABLE".