Get Acquainted With Marjorie Prime

Introducing Marjorie Prime, an 85 year old woman who is consumed by a jumble of desperate, fading memories accompanied by a handsome companion who has been programmed to feed the story of her life back to her. This sounds a bit confusing as you will be treated to a unique adventure of what we can remember and even forget if given the chance in this so-called 21st century.

Jordan Harrison's wondrous new play explores the limits and mysteries of human identity as technology gets in the way as the New Yorker magazine says this presentation has all the hallmarks of the best in science-fiction, clever in conceit, alive with humor, surprising and in turn haunting by the time those lights go out. The audience will be truly absorbed in this unique story line.

Marjorie Prime is directed by Macey Levin. The stars of this show include Joan Coombs, Lori Evans, Chris Tucci and Deron Beyer. Two performances will take place at 2:30 and 7:30 pm on Saturday, April 6th at the legendary Dewey Hall on Main Street (route 7) in Sheffield. A live panel discussion will follow with complimentary beverages and refreshments available for all audience members. Tickets are $30 a piece, $20 for students 18 and under. Cash or check only. For reservations, call 1-860-435-6928.

(The following information was obtained via a press release sent to WSBS for on-air and on-line usage)