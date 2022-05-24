Barrington Stage Company is excited to offer the return of the popular ½ TIX program for 2022, which offers half-priced tickets to residents and visitors throughout the Berkshires.

Patrons can buy same-day half-priced tickets to performances at two conveniently located ½ TIX booths which are located at Barrington Stage Company Box Office at 30 Union Street, Pittsfield, and Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre, 6 East Street, Stockbridge.

The program kicks off June 2 with offers through September 4, 2022, Tuesday through Sunday from 12noon until 4:30 p.m. 1/2 TIX booths are closed Mondays with ticket sales for Mondays sold on Sundays.

Patrons seeking information about daily performance availability and general ½ TIX information should call the ½ TIX Hotline at 413-743-1339 or visit www.half-tix.com where information is updated daily by 11:00 a.m. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis and all transactions are cash only. There is an additional $4.00 handling charge per ticket. All tickets are subject to availability and all participants are subject to change.

The cultural venues participating in the 2022 ½ TIX Program are Barrington Stage Company, Berkshire Theatre Group, Chester Theatre Company, Mac-Haydn Theatre, Shakespeare & Company, Tanglewood, and The Theater Barn.

For questions about ½ TIX, please contact Chelsea Gaia, Director of Marketing at Barrington Stage, 413-499-5446 x107 or cgaia@barringtonstageco.org.