Get Into The Holiday Spirit This Weekend

A special Christmas Remembrance Ceremony will start off the first weekend in December at Church Park in Lee, Massachusetts. The community tree lighting commences at 6 pm on Friday followed by holiday music and Christmas carols.

Participants can also purchase a "Remembrance Angel" to hang on the community Christmas tree for only $5 to honor the everlasting memory of those in heaven during this holiday season. You can arrive about a half hour prior to this special ceremony as this eternal symbol serves as a symbolic reminder to represent those who are no longer with us and remain in our hearts forever.

This year's Christmas tree, installation and holiday lights are courtesy of Lee Hardware, Henry's Electric and the Chamber of Commerce. Refreshments will also be provided as hot cocoa will be served to all by Chez Nous Bistro and Lee Health Care will have home made cookies available to satisfy your holiday sweet tooth.

For more information on this event and upcoming happenings in 2020, log on to The Lee Chamber of Commerce's web site. On Saturday, you are invited to a holiday fair that will be presented by The Lee First Congregational Church at Park Plaza between the hours of 9 am and 3 pm plus a Christmas concert "Sounds of the Season" will take place at the same venue on Friday, December 13th and Saturday, December 14th at 7 pm. The Lee Bell Choir will also perform at 6:20 pm prior to both shows as they will also get everyone attending in the Christmas spirit.

The place to be during this holiday season is in "Lovely Lee".