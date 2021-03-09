Get Paid $1,000 To Play Cornhole Right In Your Own Backyard

Just about every time I walk into a friend's backyard on the weekend someone is playing Corn Hole and most likely telling tales of how great they are at it. Now obviously we're not all getting together like we used to but you can still put your love of Corn Hole to work for you and instead of shaming me for my lack of skill you could cash in $1,000 just for playing a couple of games safely in your yard.

For some crazy reason, Trugreen has decided to open up applications for you to play Corn Hole and get PAID. I mean sure this won't be Dak Prescott money but a GRAND to play a couple of rounds of Corn Hole (which you're probably going to do anyway once it gets a little warmer)? Sounds like a perfect way to challenge a few friends and make $1,000 worth of GREEN from Trugreen.

I imagine at some point your lawn and Baggo skills will end up on display in some TV commercial or some other promotion. Which to be honest knowing how most of you can't stop bragging about your skills and a lot of us have become lawn doctors during quarantine sounds like a win-win situation.

So what are they Looking for?

The ideal applicant will have:

Enthusiasm for cornhole.

Strong sense of play.

Enjoys being outdoors.

Can safely socially distance while playing.

Additionally, applicants must be 18 years or older and a US citizen or permanent resident to apply.

If this sounds like something you'd be good at apply HERE! One last thing...don't forget your new "agent" AKA me if you get selected and cash in. I feel a 10% finders fee or at least a backyard invite post-pandemic should suffice.