As we have been seeing at Sounds of Summer in Great Barrington. Local folks are ready to come out, socialize and dance to live music. We see it on a regular basis including The Great Barrington Summer Concert Series at the Gazebo each week, Berkshire Busk and as previously mentioned Sounds of Summer.

One band that we were hoping to get on the Sounds of Schedule schedule was The Lucky Bucket Band. That unfortunately did not happen due to scheduling conflicts. However, we do have some great news. The LBB will be performing this evening (7/23) at the Great Barrington VFW from 6-9pm. It's $5 per car load.

What Can We Expect Tonight?

The Lucky Bucket Band covers plenty of territory including rock and country music from the '60s, '70s and '80s. The band consists of 6 members that will keep you on your feet throughout the night. Some of the artists that the LBB covers include:

America

Creedence Clearwater Revival

Patsy Cline

Beatles

Brooks and Dunn

Bonnie Raitt

Linda Ronstadt

....and many, many more.

You are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to the Great Barrington VFW tonight but then again you wont need them as you'll be dancing all through the night.

Live music is back in the Berkshires in a big way and tonight is just another example of the talented artists we have in the community waiting to entertain you. Keep on dancing and checkout the video below.

