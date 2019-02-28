Get Ready to Swim For A Cause

How many lengths of the pool can you swim? 10? 25? 50? 100? Berkshire South Regional Community Center is accepting applicants for their annual Swim-A-Thon. In an ideal world, today is the last day to get your registration forms in to Berkshire South. Sign up to swim as an individual or as a relay team with friends or family. The Swim-A-Thon at Berkshire South will be held this Saturday, March 2 and swimmers have up to two hours to swim up to 200 pool lengths. You do not have to swim all two hours or 200 lengths, swim what you can! Funds raised will be used to support the purchase of significantly needed adaptive equipment at the Center.

In addition, this year's Swim-A-Thon Ambassador is Kathy Hamick. Kathy lives at Riverbrook in Stockbridge and has been involved with Berkshire South pretty much from day one when the center opened in July 2002. Kathy is excited to serve as this year's ambassador.

Pick up a registration packet at the Berkshire South Front Desk today. For any questions please contact the Aquatics Manager at (413) 528-2810 extension 12, or email aquatics@berkshiresouth.org. You can make a difference and swim for a great cause.

Article Image from Left to Right: Jaclyn Sinay, Jeanne Bassis, Kathy Hanick, Mac Wallace