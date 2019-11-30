Get Your Snow Blower Ready: 44 Hour Winter Storm Warning

From The National Weather Service

A winter storm warning calling for heavy snow of accumulations from 12 to 24 inches is in effect from 11am Sunday, Dec. 1 through 7am Tuesday, Dec. 3. Winds occasionally gusting as high as 35 mph.

Areas under the warning include Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire Counties for Massachusetts. In Vermont, Bennington, Western Windham and Eastern Windham Counties.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.