Getting Vaccinated Could Land You $1,000,000

Getting Vaccinated Could get you a cool million. It’s no joke. You just have to be really lucky!

The Baker-Polito Administration, Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, and the Massachusetts State Lottery have announced the Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway for residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Fully vaccinated residents 18 and older will have the opportunity to enter to win one of five, $1 million cash prizes. Fully vaccinated residents between 12-17 years of age may enter for the chance to win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants.

Eligible residents will be able to enter the drawing beginning July 1st. Drawings will be held once a week for five weeks beginning the week of Monday, July 26th, and continuing through the week ending Friday, August 27th.

The Commonwealth leads the nation in vaccinating our residents, with almost four million people fully vaccinated, and our goal remains ensuring everyone that wants a vaccine has access to one... The VaxMillions Giveaway is one of the many ways our administration is encouraging people to get the vaccine, and we are grateful for the partnership of Treasurer Goldberg and the Mass State Lottery in developing the program. ~ Governor Charlie Baker

The Commonwealth is launching the Massachusetts VaxMillions giveaway as one of many strategies to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines and encourage residents to get vaccinated to keep themselves, their families, and their communities safe.

Massachusetts residents 18 years of age and older, who have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will have a chance to win one of five, $1 million cash prizes.

Watch the Governor's media briefing here (Video from MassGovernor Youtube):

Massachusetts residents between 12 and 17 years of age who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will have a chance to win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants via a 529 College Savings Plan managed by the Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority.

Only lawful, permanent residents of Massachusetts who are fully vaccinated can apply.

For more information on the Mass VaxMillions Giveaway, visit mass.gov/VaxMillions.

Will this lottery boost vaccination rates? My personal opinion is that if someone has already made up their mind that they are not going to get vaccinated, then a chance at winning a million dollars isn’t going to change their mind. But... I could be wrong. Time will tell.

