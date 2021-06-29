Ghostbusting In The Berkshires

"I ain't 'fraid of no ghosts!" That was one of the memorable lines Ray Parker Jr. mentioned in his # 1 hit 1984 single "Ghostbusters" (also the title theme of that entertaining, comedic film that starred Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson et al) as you can also experience a slice of paranormal activity right here in the "beautiful Berkshires" so bring your flashlights and keep that fear on hold as a lively adventure awaits you in "Lovely Lenox".

A series of "Ghost Tours" will take place at Ventforth Hall Mansion located at 104 Walker Street in Lenox, Massachusetts this summer and we still have a few more months until Halloween reaches our door step, so why not get a head start on the frightful festivities! This unique event has already sold out it's premiere get-together on Saturday, July 3rd and more dates have been added to the agenda where potential visitors are prepared to seek eerie encounters with spirits as this "interesting" activity has become a popular world wide staple.

Your tour guide, author Robert Oakes is an expert on the field as his first literary effort entitled "Ghosts Of The Berkshires" was published last year. He will escort you through an array of rooms and halls at this historic estate as weird happenings have occurred and who knows, you might stumble into one of these unusual experiences.

More tours are scheduled for July 17th, August 7th, August 28th, September 4th, September 11th and October 2nd. These get-togethers begin promptly at 7:30. Keep in mind that some of these dates are already sold-out as space is limited. Log on to the Gilded Age Museum's web site OR phone (413) 637-3206 as advanced reservations are required to secure your place in this "haunted" adventure which lasts for about 2 hours.

Admission is ONLY $25 per person. Children 12 years of age and under will NOT be admitted due to the intense subject matter that is featured as it may be too intense for them. As an added precaution, all attendees must wear a mask on the premises to ensure a healthy environment for everyone, even though things are winding down with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Don't be afraid! Take the challenge and enjoy this once in a lifetime experience!

