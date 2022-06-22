Giant Indoor Playground And Birthday Party Venue Coming To Pittsfield And The Berkshires
It seems sometimes that all that makes the news lately is places closing, but when one door closes another opens, isn't that the way the saying goes? What we don't have around Pittsfield, MA and The Berkshires is a giant kid venue...until now.
INTRODUCING READY SET PLAY
According to a Facebook post by Ready Set Play (Melissa Fawcett, owner of Ready Set Learn preschool on Dalton Ave in Pittsfield), a giant indoor playground and birthday party venue is coming to Pittsfield.
SO WHERE IS IT GONNA BE LOCATED?
According to a response by Ready Set Play on their Facebook thread, it will be located at the former Retro Fitness location on Merrill Rd. in Pittsfield.
WHEN IS IT GONNA OPEN?
Again, according to their Facebook post, they are hoping to be open by or on September 1, 2022.
HOW AWESOME IS THIS?
The Covid-19 pandemic was tough on a lot of people, kids especially, and this news is just awesome.
Ready Set Play's Facebook post says:
One Facebook user had the following to say about the news:
What a fabulous idea! I can’t wait to see what you do! I know it will be amazing and it’s exactly what our community needs! Thank you!
