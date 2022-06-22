Giant Indoor Playground And Birthday Party Venue Coming To Pittsfield And The Berkshires

It seems sometimes that all that makes the news lately is places closing, but when one door closes another opens, isn't that the way the saying goes? What we don't have around Pittsfield, MA and The Berkshires is a giant kid venue...until now.

INTRODUCING READY SET PLAY

attachment-IMG_5428 loading...

According to a Facebook post by Ready Set Play (Melissa Fawcett, owner of Ready Set Learn preschool on Dalton Ave in Pittsfield), a giant indoor playground and birthday party venue is coming to Pittsfield.

attachment-IMG_5426 loading...

SO WHERE IS IT GONNA BE LOCATED?

According to a response by Ready Set Play on their Facebook thread, it will be located at the former Retro Fitness location on Merrill Rd. in Pittsfield.

attachment-IMG_5427 loading...

WHEN IS IT GONNA OPEN?

Again, according to their Facebook post, they are hoping to be open by or on September 1, 2022.

HOW AWESOME IS THIS?

Group of kids school friends hand raised happiness smiling learning Rawpixel loading...

The Covid-19 pandemic was tough on a lot of people, kids especially, and this news is just awesome.

Ready Set Play Facebook Ready Set Play Facebook loading...

Ready Set Play's Facebook post says:

Berkshire Parents: What we have all been waiting for is finally here! The Berkshires only indoor playground and Birthday Party venue will be opening this fall!

With both a toddler area and a huge 60 by 30 foot playground for the big kids, we will have play space for kids age 2-15!

Like and follow our page for updates and images of our playground being built and Birthday Party rooms.

attachment-IMG_5429 loading...

One Facebook user had the following to say about the news:

What a fabulous idea! I can’t wait to see what you do! I know it will be amazing and it’s exactly what our community needs! Thank you!