It's hard to believe that many Massachusetts folks will be celebrating Christmas soon. In less than three weeks, the big guy will be coming down the chimney, and kids will be rushing to see what's under their trees and what treats are stuffed in their stockings.

While the excitement is in the air, there are still plenty of things to accomplish leading up to December 25, including decorating, shopping, writing Christmas cards, attending company parties, etc.

Massachusetts Folks Should be Aware That Holiday Scams are on the Rise

It's also the time of year when holiday scams are on the rise. Whether it's online shopping scams, delivery scams, or text scams, you name it, they're out there. More people are spending money during this time of year, and criminals want a piece of that action and even more. If they can steal your personal information, they can have a field day draining your bank account and falsely using your credit cards.

Massachusetts: Watch Out for the Holiday Gift Card Scam

Speaking of cards, there is one scam going around not just in Massachusetts but throughout the country: the gift card scam. According to AARP, this scam entails criminals stealing gift cards in bulk from store racks. They collect the information from the gift cards and return them to the rack for unsuspecting buyers. When the gift card is bought, criminals immediately drain the money. It is safer to purchase cards that are kept behind the counter or directly from the retailer’s site. There are other varying methods and techniques that are used in gift cards, which you'll learn about in the video below.

Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts, everyone is vulnerable to scams, and the gift card scam is a hot one right now since we are knee-deep in the holiday season. So pay extra attention this holiday season and shop smart.

