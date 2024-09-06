Stop Sending Gift Cards in the Mail in Massachusetts

Most of us know that sending cash and checks in the mail is not a good idea. It's very risky due to increased mail theft but what about gift cards?

I remember there was a time when my brother and I would send gift cards back and forth to each other for our birthdays. I would mail one to him in October and he would mail one to my home in Pittsfield in January. It was great. We knew each other liked it and it was a simple and quick way of taking care of buying gifts for our birthdays.

Massachusetts Residents Should Refrain from Sending Gift Cards in the Mail

In reality, sending gift cards by mail is a bad idea. According to Money Talks News, similar to cash and checks, if the gift card gets stolen in the mail there is no way to track it, you lose money and the intended recipient doesn't receive the gift.

A Friend of Mine Was Burned By Sending a Gift Card in the Mail

I've seen the above scenario occur. My roommate in Westfield sent a gift card to his mom in Boston for Mother's Day by mail but she never received it. We'll never know for sure if the gift card was stolen or if it just got lost in the mail. Either way, it turned out to be a losing effort. Luckily there is a better way to send gift cards.

A Better Way to Send Gift Cards to Friends and Loved Ones

Nowadays most if not all businesses that offer gift cards allow you to send them to someone via email. This is a much safer way as you have records, order numbers, etc. that the gift card was purchased and who it was intended for. So if you are planning on purchasing any gift cards for presents this upcoming holiday season and you aren't going to be able to see the recipient in person do yourself and them a favor and send it online.

