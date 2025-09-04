Going to Gillette Stadium? These Items Aren’t Allowed in the Venue

Massachusetts football fans are gearing up for the upcoming season. The first regular-season Patriots game is scheduled for this Sunday, September 7, as New England will host the Las Vegas Raiders.

Whether you're watching a sporting event, a concert, or any other type of event, one thing is sure: Gillette Stadium is a beautiful and massive venue. The stadium, located in Foxborough and 22 miles southwest of downtown Boston, opened in 2002 and has a seating capacity of 64,628.

Items That are Not Permitted in Gillette Stadium

Whether you have attended Gillette Stadium numerous times or will be visiting the venue for the first time, you should know there are many items that are not allowed inside the venue for various reasons, including safety.

According to Gillette Stadium's website, the following items are not permitted in the stadium.

Bags of any kind except: One-gallon clear, plastic freezer bag (does not exceed 11″ x 11″) Bag that is clear plastic, vinyl or PVC (does not exceed 12″x 12″ x 6″) Small wristlet or handheld wallet, with or without handle strap (does not exceed 6.5″ x 4.5″)

Animals (other than service animals assisting those with disabilities)

Unmanned aerial vehicles including drones

GoPro cameras and video cameras*

Tripods or monopods

Portable folding and/or standalone chairs

Seat cushions with pockets or zippers

Strollers** or baby seats

Coolers or containers, including cans, bottles, and kegs

Food or beverages***

Illegal drugs and substances

Weapons of any kind, including pocket/ utility knives

Umbrellas

Clothing or signs with wires, batteries or electronic components

Selfie sticks or any stick or pole of any size

Noisemakers, bullhorns, air horns, vuvuzelas

Balloons

Beach balls, lacrosse balls, inflated soccer balls, inflated footballs

Fireworks, pyrotechnics, flares

Laser pointers

Hover boards and Segways

Any item deemed inappropriate or dangerous by stadium management

* Cameras with detachable lenses and professional cameras are not permitted at Gillette Stadium concerts.

** An exception is made for strollers at Revolution games only.

If you have questions regarding special exceptions, you can email: teamops@gillettestadium.com

