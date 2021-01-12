Gillette Stadium To Be State’s First Mass COVID Vaccination Site

Massachusetts’ first mass COVID-19 vaccination site will be opening at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro later this week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday.

From a news report by WHDH/7 News Boston, the first doses at the stadium will be given to staffers on Thursday and first responders will be able to get vaccinated starting on Monday, according to Gov. Baker.

Baker went on to say:

Special thanks to all the folks at Gillette Stadium and to the Kraft family for being the first mass vaccination site out of the gate.

Gillette will start out by providing 300 vaccines per day but it will eventually have the capacity to administer more than 5,000 doses per day and “potentially much bigger numbers than that over time,” according to Baker.

Eligible vaccine recipients will be able to schedule appointments on the state’s COVID vaccine website.

CIC Health, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Fallon Ambulance will all take part in overseeing various duties at the vaccination site.

Governor Baker went on to say, “These vaccines are safe and effective, and millions of doctors, nurses, and health care workers are getting vaccinated across our country. This is a huge step forward in our fight and we’re progressing through our vaccine plan like we hoped we would.”

Baker noted that the state will start administering vaccines to the congregate care community in the coming days.

For more on the story, please visit WHDH/7 News' website here.