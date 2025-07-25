This isn't a fairy tale, there is an actual Gingerbread House in Massachusetts. And it's definitely one of the more unique spots you will find anywhere! It also happens to be the Bay State's most wish-listed spot to stay at on Airbnb. The property is known as the Gingerbread House Tower on the western side of Massachusetts and it's a house you have to see to believe!

The concept of staying overnight at a house that looks like something straight out of a fairy tale is kind of amazing! This Airbnb is located on the grounds of the Santarella Estate and Gardens in Tyringham, MA, on the south side of the Berkshires.

According to Mass Live, it was just about 100 years ago when Sir Henry Hudson Kitson, a sculptor, helped transform this structure into the storybook-themed getaway that it has evolved into today.

Joshua Williams and Shaun Mosely run the Gingerbread House Tower and they describe it perfectly in the Airbnb description as they mention the experience you'll have at this incredible spot:

Escape to this newly renovated, off-beat retreat for a magical stay. Part of Tyringham’s Gingerbread House located on the Santarella Estate in the Berkshires, Western Mass. This one-of-a-kind loft with tower bedchamber offers guests a fairytale experience. The open concept living space filled with plants brings the outdoors inside and offers ample room to relax. If looking for activity, guests can spend the day on the grounds, walking nearby trails, or exploring the many nearby Berkshire towns.

The Gingerbread House Tower also sits on four acres that include some amazing gardens, a pond, a wooded area, and a running brook. It all sounds like a great place to getaway during the Summer. It's available for up to four guests and is currently going on Airbnb for around $257 per night. When you see what this property has in-store for its guests, you can definitely see that it's well worth it. Have a look for yourself!...

There's a Gingerbread House-Airbnb You Can Rent in the Berkshires Gallery Credit: Airbnb