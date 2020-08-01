Glen Campbell's Malibu mansion was more like a castle fit for a musical king.

The country and pop music icon and his wife, Kim Campbell, purchased their 4-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, 6,540-square-foot Tuscany-styled estate in Malibu for $3,425,000 in May of 2005, according to Variety. The house sits on just over an acre of prime California real estate, with the Pacific Ocean visible in the distance.

The interior of the home is opulent and includes a lavishly decorated living room with a stone floor, exposed beams and vaulted ceilings, as well as a corner fireplace. It's one of three total fireplaces in the house, which also features an elaborate kitchen, a two-car garage, a library, an office and a music/media room.

The house features elaborate ceilings and railings, arched doorways and top-notch finishes throughout, giving the space a feel of casual opulence

A number of the rooms open onto a series of shaded terraces and patios that overlook the spectacular backyard, which is terraced down to an infinity pool and spa. An outdoor living room with a trellis and a massive outdoor fireplace complete the back of the property, while a massive stone turret is among the most eye-catching aspects of the structure.

Campbell scored a long string of hits that included "Gentle on My Mind," "By the Time I Get to Phoenix," "Wichita Lineman," "Galveston" and his signature song, "Rhinestone Cowboy." He announced he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's in June of 2011, and he and his wife sold the house in Malibu in 2013 for $4.5 million.

Campbell died on Aug. 8, 2017, at the age of 81.

Scroll through the pictures below to inside of Glen Campbell's Malibu retreat.

See Inside Glen Campbell's Spectacular Malibu Mansion:

