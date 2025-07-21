Global Drug Company Laying Off Employees & Closing Massachusetts Facility

More bad news for Massachusetts, sadly. I really don't think we need any more bad news, frankly. But as I've come to slowly but surely discover over the years, it doesn't matter what I think.

It was recently announced that a major (we're talking global) pharmaceutical company is in the process of closing down its Massachusetts facility for good. Which, of course, means numerous layoffs soon.

MassLive reports Azurity Pharmaceuticals will be closing its facility in Wilmington by the end of the year. The company will also be laying off 75 employees by December 31, as well.

As I said, BAD news. Apparently, the company has slowly been cooling down operations at the Wilmington location over the past six months, according to a story from MassLive.

Earlier this month, the company filed paperwork (a Massachusetts Workers Adjustment Retraining Notice) with the Commonwealth, and the layoffs are expected to happen between mid-September and the end of the year.

Azurity manufactures medicines targeted at overlooked patients who are not served by other drugs on the market. This includes medications for allergies, infections, and all sorts of diseases.

At present, many of the company's drugs and medicines are manufactured by third parties, eliminating the need for the Wilmington location, which is an in-house manufacturing facility.

For the full story, visit MassLive's website here. Hopefully, knowing about it this far in advance will give the employees plenty of time to find other means of support. We'll keep our fingers crossed.

