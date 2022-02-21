Go Plant-Based…Tomorrow is “National Margarita Day”…Cheers!
After you finish up paying homage to George and Abe today another major celebration will be happening across the country tomorrow…. National Margarita Day!
Although "National Margarita Day" is not a sanctioned holiday it is certainly more widely celebrated than National Prune Juice Day. It really was smart marketing to create a fictitious “Day” to celebrate (and sell) an alcoholic concoction before the calendar flips to March and Guinness becomes the alcoholic focal point of the month.
The question I’ve heard a number of times today is “why on a Tuesday?” I’m guessing because you may already have consumed a margarita over the weekend those in the booze business asked themselves what’s the slowest day of the week? Let’s celebrate National Margarita Day on a Tuesday! After all, would you normally go out tomorrow on a Tuesday and buy a $14 Margarita? My guess is any other Tuesday you wouldn’t get off the couch. Like I said…smart marketing.
According to Wikipedia the exact origin of the Margarita is in question. A number of different stories exist. One is from a 1936 article in an Iowa newspaper describing the cocktail during a trip to Tijuana.
There are three ways a Margarita is typically served. On the rocks, straight up with no ice or frozen. The ingredients for a Margarita are 2 ounces of Tequila, a little over a half-ounce of Triple Sec, and a half-ounce of squeezed lime juice. Ingredients should be placed into a shaker with ice and shaken then strained into a chilled cocktail glass. A salted rim is optional. For a frozen Margarita, the concoction will be mixed in a blender and then served.
If you have been considering a plant-based diet, tomorrow skip the nachos and burritos and stick to the Margarita and the main ingredient Tequila derived from the blue agave plant. Salud!
