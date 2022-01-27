Good Grief, Massachusetts! Original Voice Of Charlie Brown Dies

Some sad news to pass along to you, especially fans of the original Peanuts TV shows, or just fans of anything Peanuts-related. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peter Robbins, the original voice of Charlie Brown died at age 65.

It actually happened last week, but his family broke the news this week that Peter committed suicide after years of struggling with addiction and mental illness. Peter was eventually replaced in the role when he got older.

However, Peter's voice is the voice that most of us identify with as Charlie Brown because the TV shows that feature Peter's voice are the ones that get shown every year around the holidays.

Of course, I'm referring to the holiday classics, specifically "It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas". I don't know about you, but I simply cannot say my holidays are complete if I haven't watched "A Charlie Brown Christmas" for the 100th time. And I could watch it 1,000 more times.

Peter Robbins was the first person to provide Charlie Brown with a voice back in the '60s when he was just 9 years old. He first provided Charlie Brown's voice in the 1963 TV special, "A Boy Named Charlie Brown", which was a documentary on "Peanuts" creator, Charles Schulze.

Robbins went on to voice Charlie Brown throughout the '60s in such specials as "It's Your Dog, Charlie Brown" and "Charlie Brown's All Stars". Robbins last voiced Charlie for 1969's feature film "A Boy Named Charlie Brown". By that time, Robbins was 14 years old and had to be replaced by a younger voice actor.

In addition to his "Peanuts" voice work, Robbins had several acting gigs in numerous TV shows such as, "F Troop", "Get Smart", "Rawhide", "The Munsters", "Good Times", and "My Three Sons".

Robbins eventually stepped away from acting and pursued a career in real estate and for a period of time in the Nineties, he was a talk show host on the radio in Palm Springs.

In 2015, Robbins was sentenced to at least four years in prison for sending threatening letters to various people. When Robbins was released in 2019, he commented that he "was thankful that he lived through the experience."

Robbins was so enamored of his "Peanuts" character that he had Charlie Brown and Snoopy tattoed on his arm. For more on the story, please visit The Hollywood Reporter's website here.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist