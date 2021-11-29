Good Luck on Buying This Treat in Massachusetts on Christmas Day

We're knee-deep into the holiday season which means loading up on food, treats, gifts, wrapping paper, decorations and more are all part of the festivities and celebration. If you live in Berkshire County you know how important it is to shop local, whether you live in northern, central, or southern Berkshire. Try your best to keep money right here in our beautiful county. It keeps our local neighbors employed during these trying times.

In addition to all of the holiday items that are on your shopping list, you may be in the need to purchase alcohol. Whether it be for purposes of celebrating or something a little extra to get you through the holiday season, alcoholic beverages may be a priority on your holiday list.

Get our free mobile app

It goes without saying that most businesses, in general, are closed on Christmas Day. You'll probably have your Christmas shopping completed ahead of time anyway but in the off chance that you forget to purchase alcohol ahead of time, you'll be out of luck if your try to purchase alcoholic beverages on Christmas Day in Massachusetts, at least at liquor stores. It's a law in Massachusetts that liquor stores stay closed on both Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

If you're a Massachusetts resident, plan ahead and purchase your holiday liquor before Christmas Day and you'll be good to go. Remember, if you are going to drink on Christmas (or on any day of the year for that matter) make sure, that if you're not home, you have a designated driver and drink responsibly. Cheers!

Since we're talking about alcoholic beverages, let's take a look at some signature drinks from around the United States.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

Food and beverages obviously go hand-in-hand, so here are the 50 most popular restaurant chains in our country.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

You won't be able to shop at any of these retail chains this holiday season.