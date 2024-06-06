You Could Make a Fortune Shopping at This Massachusetts Store

There's nothing like the feeling of purging old items that are no longer going to use. As a matter of fact my wife and I are preparing for an upcoming neighborhood tag sale as we are trying to get our basement back in order. Since our daughter was born our basement has become filled with tons of items that are no longer being used and won't be used in the future. Between taking our stuff to consignment stores, donating items to Goodwill, and preparing to seel items in the upcoming tag sale we are on track in getting our basement back to the way it once was.

Get our free mobile app

Speaking of Goodwill, we have donated items like CDs, DVD's, clothes, and books to Goodwill over the past couple of months. The items donated weren't rare but when donating items to places like Goodwill you may want to do your homework and make sure you aren't giving something away that could be worth a lot of money which is precisely what happened at a Goodwill store recently.

A Thrifter Scored Big at a Goodwill Store Recently

According to The U.S. Sun, a thrifter paid $13.99 for a Norman Rockwell painting from their local Goodwill Store and it turned out that the painting was worth hundreds of dollars. In addition, a hidden certificate of authenticity from an auction house came with the purchase. The certificate stated that the painting had been pencil-signed by Rockwell.

Massachusetts is Home to Many Goodwill Stores and You Could End Up With a Valuable Item While Paying Next to Nothing

While discoveries like this don't necessarily happen every day, it literally pays to shop at Goodwill stores. Many people donate items to make room in their homes without doing their homework on how much an item is worth and that's where you can reap the benefits as a buyer especially if you are planning on reselling those treasures. The good news is that there are Goodwill stores throughout Massachusetts including Worcester, Boston, Chicopee, Pittsfield, and more. You can find a Massachusetts Goodwill store near you by going here.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely. Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer